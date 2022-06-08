KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Lowered to $44.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KB Home by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in KB Home by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.