KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Lowered to $44.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.91% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.
Shares of KBH stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KB Home by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in KB Home by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
