KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of -1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. KE has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $52.55.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. KE’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KE will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,856,000 after purchasing an additional 755,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KE by 1,656.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in KE by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in KE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,856 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

