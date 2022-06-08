Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to “Outperform”

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 643,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,338,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.04. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,843,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 367,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $210,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $133,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

