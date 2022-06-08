Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Director Richard P. Hamada Sells 1,626 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $144.87. The company had a trading volume of 651,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average of $165.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $119,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

