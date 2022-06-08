Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$209.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

KXS traded down C$1.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$137.44. 10,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,142. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$159.08. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$127.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 229.07.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

