Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Catherine Bradley Purchases 10,000 Shares

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) insider Catherine Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($32,832.08).

LON KGF opened at GBX 257.30 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. Kingfisher plc has a 52 week low of GBX 235.20 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 378 ($4.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 295.76.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.20) to GBX 245 ($3.07) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.39) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.20) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 306.25 ($3.84).

Kingfisher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.