Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Catherine Bradley Purchases 10,000 Shares

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) insider Catherine Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($32,832.08).
LON KGF opened at GBX 257.30 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. Kingfisher plc has a 52 week low of GBX 235.20 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 378 ($4.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 295.76.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 0.30%.
Kingfisher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.
