Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GUD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

GUD stock traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,070. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$5.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.03 million and a P/E ratio of -96.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,705,933 shares in the company, valued at C$112,219,673.61. Also, Director Samira Sakhia bought 19,305 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$99,999.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$708,282.12. Insiders have acquired 41,205 shares of company stock worth $213,470 over the last three months.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

