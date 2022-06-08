Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

KSS stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76. Kohl’s has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

