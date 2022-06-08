Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($204.30) to €185.00 ($198.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($203.23) to €188.00 ($202.15) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($220.43) to €182.00 ($195.70) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

