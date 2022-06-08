Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

KTB opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

