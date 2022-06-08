Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
KTB opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $64.88.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
