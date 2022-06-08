Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Scott I. Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,871.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $222,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,789 shares of company stock worth $1,901,885 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

