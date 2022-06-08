Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

DNUT stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -99.99%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

