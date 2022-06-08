Kristian Nolde Sells 11,031 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) VP Kristian Nolde sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $54,162.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 389,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FTCI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. 1,822,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,511. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $534.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.59.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,820 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 502,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTCI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

