Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

KLIC opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

