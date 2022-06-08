L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

FSTR stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $143.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at $24,663,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 145,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

