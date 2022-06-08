L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €185.00 ($198.92) to €187.00 ($201.08) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($186.02) to €177.00 ($190.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

AIQUY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 146,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,565. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

L’Air Liquide shares are going to split on Friday, June 10th. The 11-10 split was announced on Friday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

