Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

NYSE LW opened at $69.05 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

