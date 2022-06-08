Lande Rashida La Sells 16,281 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. 8,893,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,000,953. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

