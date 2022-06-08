LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) PT Raised to €64.00 at UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from €59.00 ($63.44) to €64.00 ($68.82) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LNXSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($79.57) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($73.12) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($67.74) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.38. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $76.88.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.