Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.71 Million

Brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) to announce $432.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $359.80 million to $613.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $294.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

LPI stock opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 3.65. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,200 shares of company stock worth $3,113,335. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.