Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSCC. Cowen reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 1.13. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $130,372.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,997.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,782 shares of company stock worth $11,954,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 98.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 377,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

