Leah Bennett Sells 3,000 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WHG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,576. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

