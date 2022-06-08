Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF) Price Target Cut to CHF 88 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 90 to CHF 88 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
LNTQF remained flat at $$49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.48. Leonteq has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $51.97.
Leonteq Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leonteq (LNTQF)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Leonteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.