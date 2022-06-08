Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF) Price Target Cut to CHF 88 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 90 to CHF 88 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LNTQF remained flat at $$49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.48. Leonteq has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

Leonteq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leonteq AG provides structured investment products and long-term savings and retirement solutions in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Investment Solutions and Insurance & Wealth Planning Solutions segments. The company manufactures and distributes structured investment products.

