Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after buying an additional 1,039,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,156,874 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 134,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $40,958,000 after buying an additional 1,647,540 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

