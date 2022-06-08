Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $10,877,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 127,790 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,018 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,947 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,646 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.