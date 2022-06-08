Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,310.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

