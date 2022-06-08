LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

LX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. CLSA lowered LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

LX stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $358.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.80. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

