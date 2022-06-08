LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LGIH. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

LGI Homes stock opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. LGI Homes has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.99.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.