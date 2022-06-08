Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of LI opened at $29.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,972.00 and a beta of 1.73. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

