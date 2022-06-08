Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

NASDAQ LI opened at $29.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,972.00 and a beta of 1.73. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

