Lightning eMotors (ZEV) & The Competition Critical Analysis

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lightning eMotors to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lightning eMotors and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Lightning eMotors Competitors 1071 2635 3038 165 2.33

Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 183.20%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 37.54%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors’ competitors have a beta of 1.56, meaning that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $20.99 million -$100.77 million -2.91 Lightning eMotors Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 87.63

Lightning eMotors’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors. Lightning eMotors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -385.50% -332.46% -30.94% Lightning eMotors Competitors -12,601.68% -7.58% -1.39%

Summary

Lightning eMotors competitors beat Lightning eMotors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.