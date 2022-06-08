Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.93.
LILM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $5,159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $5,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
About Lilium (Get Rating)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.