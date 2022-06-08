Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.10 Million

Brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) to post $49.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.80 million and the lowest is $41.30 million. Limoneira reported sales of $45.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $172.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $174.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $208.43 million, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $221.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNR. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.93 million, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Limoneira by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

