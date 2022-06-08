Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

LMNR stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.91 million, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Limoneira by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Limoneira by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

