Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research firms recently commented on LCTX. TheStreet cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of LCTX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,548. The stock has a market cap of $255.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.89. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dipti Amin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $126,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,082.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 126,195 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 625.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 83,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

