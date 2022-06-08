Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lipocine in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,303,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,379.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

