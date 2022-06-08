LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) & trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Head-To-Head Analysis

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveVox and trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $119.23 million 1.77 -$103.19 million ($1.47) -1.46 trivago $427.68 million 1.55 $12.66 million $0.03 61.69

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -90.78% -86.50% -50.63% trivago 1.72% 3.42% 2.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveVox and trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67 trivago 0 4 1 0 2.20

LiveVox currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 279.84%. trivago has a consensus target price of $2.71, indicating a potential upside of 46.49%. Given LiveVox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than trivago.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

trivago beats LiveVox on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account. The company also offers inbound voice services and features; outbound voice applications, including predictive and unattended dialing, outbound interactive voice response, manual dialing, and human call initiator; IVR and contact flow, such as drag-and-drop features, pre-built modules, text to speech, professionally recorded voice prompts, and omnichannel capabilities; and various dashboard and reporting interfaces; SMS Messaging; campaign and email response capabilities; WebChat that provides services through a web-based or mobile channels; Virtual Agents & Bots; and Campaign management tools. In addition, it provides workforce optimization solutions consisting of call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency, and speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, customer satisfaction, and administration and application programming interfaces; and professional services, such as application configuration, system integration, business process optimization, technical support, and training. It serves financial services, healthcare, consumer/retail, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.