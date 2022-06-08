Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.99) Per Share (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LBPH. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

LBPH stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

