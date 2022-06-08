Lor Inc Sells 482,665 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 482,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $4,537,051.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256,042 shares in the company, valued at $40,006,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Lor Inc sold 478,226 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $4,457,066.32.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $7,170,000.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Lor Inc sold 201,606 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $1,872,919.74.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,759,996.40.

On Thursday, March 24th, Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00.

NYSE:RES traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 1,129,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 1.52. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RES shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

