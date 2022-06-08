Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.37. 53,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,721. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $179.22 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.90.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

