Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.13 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.84.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $195.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.90.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $113,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

