LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NYSE LTC opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LTC Properties by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

