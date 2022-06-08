Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $306.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 819,974 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $144,078,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

