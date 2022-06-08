Lumos Pharma, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($4.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lumos Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($4.25) per share for the year.
Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumos Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
