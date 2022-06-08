LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($876.34) to €830.00 ($892.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($888.17) to €723.00 ($777.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Grupo Santander started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($849.46) to €815.00 ($876.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($731.18) to €700.00 ($752.69) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.86.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile (Get Rating)
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.
