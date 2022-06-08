LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Director Jagjeet S. Bindra Sells 2,640 Shares

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LYB traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,985. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

