Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS:MJDLF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 50,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

