Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

MDI stock traded up C$1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,220. The stock has a market cap of C$992.10 million and a PE ratio of 29.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.22, for a total transaction of C$183,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$195,520. Also, Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,968. Insiders have sold a total of 106,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,239 in the last 90 days.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

