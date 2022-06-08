Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
MDI stock traded up C$1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,220. The stock has a market cap of C$992.10 million and a PE ratio of 29.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.92.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.
