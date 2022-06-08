Mark F. Dzialga Purchases 6,805 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Mark F. Dzialga acquired 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HRT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 242,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,607. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000.

HRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

About HireRight (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.