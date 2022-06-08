MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Head to Head Analysis

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MarketWise and Citrix Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $549.18 million 1.61 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A Citrix Systems $3.22 billion 3.88 $307.50 million $2.19 45.09

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise -53.09% N/A -76.33% Citrix Systems 8.50% 81.68% 5.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MarketWise and Citrix Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 3 4 0 2.57 Citrix Systems 4 3 1 0 1.63

MarketWise presently has a consensus price target of $8.64, suggesting a potential upside of 212.02%. Citrix Systems has a consensus price target of $94.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.96%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats MarketWise on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps. It also provides Citrix ADC that offers application delivery controller, on-premise, in-cloud, and SaaS deployment option solutions. In addition, the company provides customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.